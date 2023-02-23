Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Shares Up 5.2%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.