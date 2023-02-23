NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 3,763,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.