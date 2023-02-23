Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 14.1%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. 120,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 98,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$54.19 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.