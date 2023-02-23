Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $222.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.65. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

