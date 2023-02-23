Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.82

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.82 and traded as high as $53.25. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 6,367 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

