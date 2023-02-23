Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

