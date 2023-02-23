Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.02

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.02 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 60.36 ($0.73), with a volume of 61292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.36 ($0.73).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of £42.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -2.16.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

