Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 203.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

