NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 7.5%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $75.88. Approximately 665,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,269,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

