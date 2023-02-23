Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) vs. Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Survey

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novonix and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 6 1 0 2.14

Energizer has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

88.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novonix and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $8.42 million 60.57 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Energizer $3.05 billion 0.85 -$231.50 million ($3.41) -10.60

Novonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Energizer -8.17% 65.15% 4.09%

Summary

Energizer beats Novonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

