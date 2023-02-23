Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 1,930 ($23.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.74).

Entain Stock Performance

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,354.50 ($16.31) on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.95.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

