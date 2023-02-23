Nutrien (NTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2023 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Nutrien was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,786. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

