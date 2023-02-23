NXM (NXM) Price Hits $52.27 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $344.68 million and $87,288.58 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $52.27 or 0.00216406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

