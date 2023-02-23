Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0715 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $409.42 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.55 or 0.06887561 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00082083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07462139 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $57,374,611.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

