Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 10.6%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 22,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 466,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Oblong Trading Down 10.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oblong
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong makes up approximately 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 380.56% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oblong Company Profile
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oblong (OBLG)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.