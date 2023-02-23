Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 10.6%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 22,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 466,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Oblong Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oblong

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong makes up approximately 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 380.56% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

