OLO’s (OLO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $15.34.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

