OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,459 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 254,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

