One Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,745 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,080,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $125.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

