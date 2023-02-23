One Capital Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

