One Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

