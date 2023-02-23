One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $316.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

