One Capital Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $250.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.39. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

