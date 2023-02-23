One Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

