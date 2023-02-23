One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

