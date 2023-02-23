ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 259,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,415. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ONE Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $243,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.