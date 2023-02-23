OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OneMain (NYSE: OMF):
- 2/13/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/9/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00.
- 1/26/2023 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/13/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.
OneMain Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 745,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.73.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
