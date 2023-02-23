OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OneMain (NYSE: OMF):

2/13/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00.

1/26/2023 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/13/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 745,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

