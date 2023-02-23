Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.