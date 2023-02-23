Oracle Investment Management Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Cano Health makes up 0.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Performance

NYSE CANO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 897,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health Company Profile

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

