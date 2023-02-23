Orbler Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00023884 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $1.24 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00425673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.55 or 0.28197350 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

