Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 726,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 601,912 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

