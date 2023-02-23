Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 13,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

