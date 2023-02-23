Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.83

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.83 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.33 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 274,651 shares changing hands.

Orosur Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.82.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

