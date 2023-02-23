Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, February 24th.

OR stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

