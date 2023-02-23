Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Up 4.7%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

