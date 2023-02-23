Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,447 shares of company stock worth $7,613,649. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

