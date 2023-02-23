Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 to $0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,148. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.