Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PANW traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.10. 5,624,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

