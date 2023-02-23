Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PANW traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.10. 5,624,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.