Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.