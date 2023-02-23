Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $21.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 545,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 534,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

