PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 2.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.94. 1,256,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,487,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

