PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

