PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,846 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $354.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $341.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day moving average is $339.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

