Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,069 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop Announces Dividend

WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

