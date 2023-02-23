Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $477.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

