Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 14,195 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of EchoStar worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 690,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EchoStar by 1,678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EchoStar by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

