Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,222 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $28,202,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $156.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

