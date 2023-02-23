Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 5,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

