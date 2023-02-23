Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.