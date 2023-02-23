Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,071 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp comprises approximately 11.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 22,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

