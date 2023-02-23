Peoples Bank OH Sells 186 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $177.17. 554,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

